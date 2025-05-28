Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 28: In accordance with the directive of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Minister for Water Resources, Information and Public Relations, Pijush Hazarika visited Surat city of Gujarat on Wednesday and met the family of the Pahalgam terror attack victim.

Hazarika met the family of Shaileshbhai Himmatbhai Kalathiya, one of the three victims from Gujarat killed in the terrorist attack at Pahalgam on April 22.

According to an official release, Pijush Hazarika was accompanied by senior Assam government official Om Prakash.

The Minister visited the late Shaileshbhai's residence in Surat to express profound condolences on behalf of the people of Assam. During the visit, the Minister handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh as one-time financial assistance and a special condolence letter from Chief Minister Sarma.

Minister Hazarika stated that after hearing a direct account of the tragic incident from the bereaved family, the brutality of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism was once again evident. He affirmed Assam's solidarity with the grieving family and emphasized that despite the geographical distance, the people of Assam stand with them in this moment of loss.

Expressing deep gratitude, Shaileshbhai's father Himmatbhai Kalathiya and wife Sheetalben conveyed their sincere appreciation to Minister Hazarika, Chief Minister Sarma, and the people of Assam for their compassionate outreach.

It is noteworthy that Minister Hazarika will be visiting Bhavnagar, Gujarat, tomorrow to offer condolences to the families of the other two victims of the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

On April 22, in a dastardly attack, terrorists killed 26 people, including one Nepali citizen, in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The attack was one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike, in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans were killed. (ANI)

