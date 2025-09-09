Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 9 (ANI): The Gujarat Legislative Assembly on Tuesday passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor.

According to a release, under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian Army successfully carried out Operation Sindoor on May 7 2025, giving a befitting reply to the nefarious activities of anti-national elements. This success has reinforced the mantra of national security and the protection of every citizen.

On the second day of the 7th session of the 15th Gujarat Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister and Leader of the House Bhupendra Patel moved a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Armed Forces for the success of Operation Sindoor.

While presenting the resolution, the Chief Minister stated that in the wake of this achievement, 140 crore Indians, along with several nations across the world, have lauded the capable leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Gujarat Legislative Assembly joins its voice in this chorus of appreciation.

The Chief Minister further emphasised that Operation Sindoor is not merely a military action, but a decisive and historic milestone in the decades-long struggle against extremism and terrorism, achieved under the Prime Minister's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism.

Leader of the House Bhupendra Patel, while initiating the discussion on the Vote of Thanks Resolution, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always prioritised the welfare of even the most ordinary citizens, giving utmost importance to education, healthcare, and national security.

In this context, he added that through the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign and the National Education Policy, the Prime Minister has brought about a complete transformation in the field of education. Similarly, by launching the world's largest public health initiative -- the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana -- he has ensured health security for poor and middle-class families.

He further stated that the Prime Minister has given equal priority to national security and citizen protection, taking several bold and historic steps in this regard. "Operation Sindoor is one such decisive and historic step," CM Patel said, as per the release.

The Chief Minister observed that when there is strong political will and a spirit of 'Nation First - Security First,' no anti-national activity can go unanswered -- a fact that has been clearly proven under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

Elaborating further, he recalled that after the Uri terror attack, India's armed forces conducted a Surgical Strike that stunned Pakistan. Again, the Balakot Air Strike destroyed terrorist training camps and avenged the Pulwama attack. Even today, Pakistan has not recovered from those blows -- and now, with Operation Sindoor, our armed forces have struck directly at their very core.

He proudly stated that Operation Sindoor has showcased to the world India's transformed "new normal" approach, its preparedness with state-of-the-art technology, and the success of the Make in India initiative. "Moreover, this operation has also become a symbol of the nation's unwavering resolve to completely eradicate the terrorists who attempted to wipe away the sindoor of our mothers and sisters," he said

The Gujarat CM emphasised that in Indian culture, sindoor holds a sacred place as a symbol of marital harmony and womanhood. "The terrorists, through the Pahalgam attack, committed the heinous act of killing husbands in front of their wives, attempting to wipe away their sindoor with brutality," the CM recalled.

On 22nd April, terrorists in Pahalgam showcased extreme cruelty by asking innocent civilians about their religion before shooting them. Many were killed before the eyes of their families. Their intention was not only to kill innocents but also to ignite violence, spread anarchy, and destabilise the nation.

"However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was determined to foil this evil design. With complete faith in the strength, courage, and capacity of India's armed forces, he gave them full freedom to act decisively -- to uproot the terrorists and teach a lifelong lesson to those who dared to attack the dignity of Indian women. The choice of when, where, and how to strike was left entirely to the armed forces, ensuring that the response would be both effective and unforgettable," CM Patel emphasised, as per the release.

He said the nation is proud of the armed forces, who on May 7 avenged the April 22 attack in just 22 minutes, leaving Pakistan helpless. Operation Sindoor proved India's forces are ever-ready to defend its people.

Bhupendra Patel noted that under the Prime Minister's foresight and the armed forces' strategy, these strikes were carried out without crossing the LoC or international border--an achievement deserving the highest praise.

He highlighted that Atmanirbhar Bharat played a decisive role, with indigenous systems like Akash, Made-in-India drones, and missiles exposing Pakistan's defences. India's strikes destroyed Nur Khan and Rahim Yar Khan airbases and even jammed Pakistan's air defence system, showcasing self-reliant India's power to the world.

He added that the world has now witnessed the vast scope and scale of India's military action--stretching "from Sindoor to Sindhu." Operation Sindoor has made it clear that Pakistan and its masters will pay a heavy price for any future terrorist attacks on India. (ANI)

