Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 31 (ANI): Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Healthy India, Prosperous India," the Gujarat government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, is advancing healthcare services across Gujarat, said a statement from the CMO.

The Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute (GCRI) in Ahmedabad has emerged as a crucial centre in this mission, providing advanced treatment to thousands of lung cancer patients over the past five years. Through focused initiatives and continuous innovation, Gujarat is paving the way for a healthier society, benefiting the nation as a whole.

To position Gujarat as a global centre for medical excellence, the government of Gujarat, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has earned the trust of patients from across India. This increasing confidence is reflected in the rising number of people seeking lung cancer treatment in Gujarat over the past five years.

As per the statement, from 2020 to 2024, the Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute (GCRI) in Ahmedabad treated a total of 4,397 lung cancer patients (3,597 men, 799 women, and 1 child). The year-wise figures show a consistent increase: 700 patients in 2020, 813 in 2021, 865 in 2022, 933 in 2023, and a record 1,086 in 2024.

The PMJAY-MA scheme has played a crucial role in making lung cancer treatment easily available in Gujarat. Over the past five years, thousands of patients have received advanced care through this initiative, providing significant relief to economically weaker sections. By reducing financial burdens and ensuring timely treatment, the scheme has helped save many lives.

Notably, 1,426 lung cancer patients from other states have also sought treatment in Gujarat, drawn by the state's modern medical facilities. This growing trust reflects Gujarat's emergence as a reliable centre for cancer care, not only for the people of Gujarat but for patients from across India.

Marking World Lung Cancer Day, the Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute (GCRI) has urged citizens to take proactive steps towards prevention, early detection, and timely treatment of lung cancer. The institute noted that more than 40 per cent of lung cancer cases in India are diagnosed at an advanced stage due to limited awareness, making treatment more complex and outcomes less favourable.

GCRI has especially appealed to high-risk people, such as long-term smokers and those exposed to environmental pollutants, to undergo low-dose CT scans for early screening. Experts believe that timely diagnosis and swift medical intervention significantly improve survival and quality of life.

GCRI Director Dr Shashank Pandya said, "Awareness is our greatest defence against lung cancer. Early screening, quitting tobacco, and recognising warning signs can save lives. At GCRI, we are committed to providing state-of-the-art diagnostics and holistic care for every patient."

Driven by robust healthcare services and state-of-the-art infrastructure, Gujarat is becoming a preferred centre for medical tourism, not just for India but for the world. The Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute (GCRI) in Ahmedabad offers cancer treatment on par with global standards, using advanced technologies like CyberKnife, True Beam, TomoTherapy, and Robotic Surgery, along with high-end diagnostics such as NGS, PET-CT, PSMA Scan, and 3 Tesla MRI. (ANI)

