Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 18 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday presented the state's budget for 2026-27, emphasising social welfare, infrastructure development, economic growth, and green initiatives. The Chief Minister described the budget as reflecting trust-based governance and a human-centric economic framework, aimed at empowering all sections of society, particularly the poor, youth, farmers, and women.

The budget, presented in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly by Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai, has an outlay of Rs. 4.08 lakh crore, marking a 10.2 per cent increase over the previous year. Of this, 65 per cent of total expenditure has been earmarked for developmental purposes, focusing on education, health, agriculture, irrigation, urban development, and social welfare.

Special provisions have been made to strengthen skill development and employment opportunities for the youth under the 'Namo Gujarat Kaushalya and Rojgar Mission', while health and social services continue to receive significant attention.

Patel highlighted the state's commitment to green growth, with more than Rs. 15,000 crore allocated as part of the Green Budget. The year 2026 has been declared as 'Gujarat Tourism Year', with Rs. 6,500 crore earmarked to elevate the tourism sector and position the state prominently on the global tourism map.

Development in tribal areas has also been prioritised, with over Rs. 35,000 crore allocated to mainstream tribal regions, including lift irrigation schemes, industrial development centres, and employment opportunities for tribal youth. 5 new GIDCs will be established in tribal areas.

Infrastructure and connectivity remain key priorities in the budget, with substantial investments planned for the Gujarat High-Speed Corridor, climate-resilient roads, and AI and digital governance initiatives, including the establishment of a Data Fusion Center and Center of Excellence.

Ahmedabad is set to host Olympic-ready sports facilities and modern transport services, with Rs. 1,200 crore allocated for their upgrade. The state government has also allocated nearly Rs. 7,000 crore for six Regional Economic Master Plans, reinforcing Gujarat's long-term vision of Viksit Gujarat 2047.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance for the state's continued growth and progress, noting that Gujarat remains at the forefront of development while advancing welfare schemes without imposing additional tax burdens. He congratulated Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai and his team for presenting an inclusive budget that reflects the state's commitment to dynamic and sustainable development. (ANI)

