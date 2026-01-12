Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 12 (ANI): With a firm resolve to achieve holistic development and self-reliance in the energy sector, a high-level Business-to-Government (B2G) meeting was organised on the second day of the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference (VGRC) in Rajkot.

Chaired by Energy Minister Rushikesh Patel, the meeting involved extensive consultations with leading industrialists and startups in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and nuclear power, focusing on Gujarat's roadmap for future growth, according to a release.

The meeting began with Milind Kulkarni, CEO of Adani New Industries Limited, presenting future projections and vast opportunities in the wind energy sector. Alok Das, CEO of KP Group, briefed the Minister on the progress of investments made during previous Vibrant Summits and highlighted upcoming opportunities in the renewable sector. Additionally, Dinesh Jagdale, President of Suzlon Group, along with his team, shared insights on modern management of wind energy projects. Companies such as UPC Renewables and Pioneer Wincon expressed enthusiasm for new projects and signing MoUs.

Discussions also covered future energy sources alongside traditional ones. Narmada Greenwave Pvt. Ltd. held policy-level talks on establishing green hydrogen and green ammonia projects in Bhavnagar. Advait Energy Transition presented plans for investments in electrolyser and fuel cell development. A notable highlight was the presentation by IYNS on the indigenous Thorium Fuel Micro Reactor (SUK-M) project, which could prove to be a game-changer for India's energy future, the release stated.

The Minister also engaged with startups working in green energy and environmental protection. Imagine Powertree showcased innovative green startup concepts, while Swargarohan Sanstha presented an eco-friendly cremation machine. The LDES Council reviewed ongoing projects with GUVNL, and representatives from Kearney expressed their willingness to provide technical support to realise the state's vision.

After hearing all proposals and presentations, Energy Minister Rishikesh Patel stated that under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has become the first-choice destination for investors. He assured that the government will provide all necessary administrative and policy support to industries. He expressed confidence that these meetings will prove highly fruitful in making Gujarat a global hub of green energy, the release added. (ANI)

