Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 17 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday paid a visit to Acharya Mahashraman ji, the 11th Acharya of the Jain Shwetambar Terapanth Dharmasangh, at Koba near Gandhinagar in Gujarat.

During the visit, the Chief Minister received blessings from Acharya Shri, according to a release.

Earlier, CM Bhupendra Patel participated in the Krishna Janmotsav celebrations at the ISKCON Temple in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

According to a press release by Gujarat CMO, CM Patel on Saturday performed aarti to Lord Krishna and felt blessed after having the divine darshan at the temple.

He performed the Panchamrit Abhishek on the sacred metallic idol of Lord Shri Krishna's child form, Laddu Gopal.

Chief Minister, along with other devotees, sat in the temple hall and joined in devotional chanting, and received divine darshan of Shriji.

Every year, the ISKCON Temple in Ahmedabad celebrates Krishna Janmashtami with deep devotion and reverence.

This year, too, the Chief Minister participated in the joyful celebrations of Krishna Janmotsav, the release said.

CM offered prayers to Radha-Krishna, seeking divine blessings for the welfare of all and the continued progress of the state and the nation.

On this occasion, MLA Amit Thaker, Deputy Mayor Jatin Patel, Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani, City BJP President Prerak Shah, along with other dignitaries and a large number of devotees, were present.

On Saturday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel extended heartfelt greetings to all citizens of the state on the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.

Extending his best wishes, the Chief Minister stated that this festival is celebrated with utmost devotion and reverence, and will further strengthen the spirit of harmony, brotherhood, and mutual love in society.

Lord Krishna's birthday falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad. Although the celebration takes place in different parts of the country, Mathura and Vrindavan hold a special significance. One being his birthplace, and one where he spent his childhood and did his baal leela.

Devotees flock to the Lord Krishna temples. The temples were decorated with flowers and crystal chandeliers, and the idols of Lord Krishna were decorated with colourful clothes and jewellery. (ANI)

