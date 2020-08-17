Ahmedabad, Aug 17 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Secretary Anil Mukim has been granted an extension of six months by the Centre, said a senior state government official on Monday.

Mukim, a 1985-batch Indian AdministrativeService officer, will now serve as the Chief Secretary till February- end, said the official.

Also Read | Mumbai: Empty House Collapses on Sherley Rajan Road in Bandra, Damages Nearby Structures; One Rescued.

The 59-year-old bureaucrat, appointed to the top post in November 2019, was to retire on August 31.

"The Centre has approved the Gujarat government's proposal to give a six-month extension to Chief Secretary Anil Mukim. He will now serve till February-end," said the official.

Also Read | Visva Bharati University Boundary Wall Row: Students Stage Protest Outside VC Bidyut Chakrabarty’s Residence.

A notification in this regard will be issued in the coming days, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)