Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India] April 20 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday attended the 'Samooh Lagnotsav' (mass wedding ceremony) of the Rabari community held in Ahmedabad.

According to a press release, on the occasion, he blessed the newlywed couples and conveyed his heartfelt wishes for a joyful and harmonious married life.

The Chief Minister presented gifts to the brides as part of the traditional Kanyadaan ritual. Organized by the family of Jayrambhai Motibhai Desai from Surpura of the Rabari community, the ceremony witnessed 16 newlywed couples embarking on a new chapter of their lives.

Mahant Jayramgiri Bapu of Valinath Dham, Ahmedabad Mayor Smt. Pratibha Jain, Rajya Sabha MP Babubhai Desai, MP Mayank Nayak, MLAs Amit Shah, Dr. Harshadbhai Patel, Jitubhai Patel, Mavjibhai Desai, Deputy Mayor Jatinbhai Patel, Standing Committee Chairman Devangbhai Dani, along with saints, mahants, community leaders, dignitaries, and a large number of members from the Rabari community were present at the event.

Earlier, the Gujarat Chief Minister mentioned that the government aims to build sub-district hospitals in remote villages to provide timely medical care to people, according to an official statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The Bhiloda Community Health Centre in Aravalli district has been upgraded to a 125-bed sub-district hospital with modern facilities for 43 crores, the statement said.The CM addressed a gathering as he unveiled a series of development projects worth 282 crores in the Aravalli district, including the upgraded hospital.

During the ceremony in Modasa, he inaugurated the newly constructed iconic busport, built at a cost of 15 crores, as well as roads under construction worth 140 crores. He also launched Samaras Kanya and Kumar Chhatralay, primary healthcare centres, municipal corporation development projects, smart classrooms in schools, and various other initiatives.

The CM said that the Prime Minister's approach is to make basic facilities like education, healthcare, housing, connectivity, and water supply easily accessible to everyone. The iconic busport, featuring airport-like facilities, and the modern Samaras Chhatralayas stand as prime examples of this vision. He also emphasised the importance of the state government's Namo Lakshmi and Namo Saraswati schemes, which are designed to promote and support the education of both boys and girls. He also assured that the request made by Minister of State Bhikhusinh ji for the establishment of a university in Aravalli district would be given due consideration. (ANI)

