Gujarat [India], July 21 (ANI): Amid incessant rain and flood conditions in Gujarat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected areas of Sutrapada, Mangrol, and Gir Somnath on Friday.

Severe waterlogging was reported from various districts of Gujarat owing to incessant rainfall.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said: “Gujarat State is likely to get Heavy to Very heavy with Extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.4 mm) on July 22.”

Due to heavy rainfall, six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in Gir Somnath, Kutch, Navsari, Valsad, Amreli, and Rajkot districts of Gujarat, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the NDRF, one National Disaster Response Force team each has been deployed in Gir Somnath, Kutch, Navsari, Valsad, Amreli, and Rajkot districts of Gujarat in the wake of heavy outpours on Wednesday in the state. (ANI)

