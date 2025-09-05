Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 5 (ANI): On Teachers' Day, September 5, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel contributed to the Teachers' Welfare Fund and appreciated the role of teachers in society, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

This morning, students from several schools in Gandhinagar city and district, including Kendriya Vidyalaya, visited the Chief Minister's residence to voluntarily collect the Teachers' Welfare Fund.

Teacher's Day, celebrated on September 5, honours the birth anniversary of the former President and distinguished teacher, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

On this day, people voluntarily contribute to the Teacher's Welfare Fund in acknowledgement of teachers' role in shaping individuals and society.

On Teachers' Day, the CM also conveyed his gratitude to teachers by contributing his share. He also interacted with the school children who visited and conveyed his respect and appreciation for the teachers, the statement said.

The District Development Officer, District Superintendent of Police, District Education Officer, Primary Education Officer, and school teachers were also present.

Meanwhile, in an interactive session with diplomats and heads of missions in New Delhi, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighted the state's strong global positioning, noting that the state has attracted USD 69 billion in FDI and contributes 27 per cent to India's exports, establishing itself as a hub of robust global connectivity, according to an official statement from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

In this session, the Chief Minister said that, inspired by the Prime Minister, the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which began in 2003, has grown into a resounding success. As a result, Gujarat has moved beyond its image as a commercial state and is now progressing towards becoming a hub of the new-age industry.

He added that with industries in futuristic sectors such as AI, Spacetech, Fintech, Semiconductors, Defence and Aerospace, EVs, and Green Energy, Gujarat has emerged as a pioneering state for the country, the statement added. (ANI)

