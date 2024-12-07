Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 7 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on the occasion of Flag Day, expressed his gratitude to the brave soldiers who guarded the borders of country and protected the motherland.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said "For the welfare of the army and the families of the dutiful personnel of the armed forces who sacrificed their lives for the defense of the country, this Armed Forces acknowledges the debt of their services by making a voluntary contribution - donation."

Director General of Police Vikas Sahai and Lt. Col. (retd) Jethwa and officials of Sonic Welfare and Rehabilitation Board were also present on this occasion. (ANI)

