Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 1 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday extended heartfelt greetings to all citizens on the occasion of Vijayadashami, said a press statement from the CMO.

This festival of Vijayadashami is a celebration of the triumph of divine power over demonic forces. He conveyed his wishes for Vijayadashami, stating that this festival also signifies victory over the inner enemies and negative energies residing within human beings.

The Chief Minister expressed the hope that this Vijayadashami festival, which follows the Navratri celebrations devoted to the worship of Shakti, will become a symbol of goodwill, harmony, cordiality, mutual love, and brotherhood in society, promoting the principle of "progress for all," while eradicating all oppressive forces.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday extended her greetings to the nation on the eve of Vijayadashami, highlighting the festival's message of truth, justice, and harmony.

In her message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens."

"The festival of Vijayadashami, symbolising the victory of Dharma over Adharma, inspires us to follow the path of truth and justice. Celebrated in various parts of the country as Ravana Dahan and Durga Puja, this festival reflects our national values. This festival also teaches us to renounce negative tendencies like anger and ego, and embrace positive ones like courage and determination. May this festival inspire us to build a society and country where all people move ahead together, inspired by the ideas of justice, equality and harmony," President Murmu said.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is one of the most significant Hindu festivals in India, and it will be celebrated on October 2 this year. It marks the victory of good over evil and is celebrated in diverse ways across the country. It commemorates Lord Rama's victory over the demon king Ravana, symbolising the triumph of truth and righteousness over arrogance and evil. (ANI)

