Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 15 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, while inaugurating the fourth three-day Mega Brahmin Business Summit organized by Shree Samast Brahm Samaj (Rajya kaksha) at Science City, Ahmedabad, clearly stated that the Prime Minister has introduced the concept of a 'Knowledge-Based Economy.'

The Brahmin community, known for their devotion to knowledge, will remain at the forefront in this field.

Also Read | Kushinagar Shocker: Youth Lures 5-Year-Old Girl by Offering Sweets, Rapes Her.

"The Brahmin community has been the custodian of natural intelligence for centuries, surpassing machine-driven artificial intelligence (AI). Linking the Brahmin community's legacy of knowledge with the dimensions of the modern era," the Chief Minister said and called upon the community to realize the Prime Minister's vision 'Vikas Bhi, Virasat Bhi.'

The Chief Minister stated that two decades ago Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched 'Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit,' in Gujarat, which has now become a global platform for exchanging ideas. He also said that, Drawing inspiration from 'Vibrant Gujarat,' various states, industries, and communities across the country are now organizing similar summits. Likewise, this Mega Brahmin Business Summit will provide an opportunity for the holistic growth of the community's industry and trade sector.

Also Read | Munger ASI Murder: Pappu Yadav Attacks Nitish Kumar Over Killing of Santosh Singh, Alleges 'Situation in Bihar Worse Than Syria'.

Recalling the words of the Prime Minister that when the efforts of the society collaborate with the government, it doubles the pace of development, CM stated that this fourth Mega Brahmin Business Summit brings that vision to life. He further said that this summit exemplifies Prime Minister's mantra of 'Sauno Saath, Sauno Vikas'.

This summit will also provide people with information about various schemes of the state and central governments. The business mega event will feature over 200 stalls, and a job fair, which has been organized for the youth of the Brahmin community. New entrepreneurs will receive guidance from the community's esteemed industrialists. The Chief Minister congratulated the organizers for organizing such a summit.

The Chief Minister further said that under Modi 3.0, India is advancing towards becoming the third-largest economic power. Recalling Chanakya, who pioneered the world's first economic framework, he mentioned that in addition to education and employment, the Brahmin community is also making strides in the fields of industry, trade, and commerce. He expressed the desire that the industrialists and professionals of the Brahmin community will contribute to the country's economic development.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the strength of Brahmin power and the contribution of this summit will play a key role in realizing Prime Minister's vision of creating a Viksit Bharat@2047. He extended his best wishes for the success of the summit.

Union Minister for Jal Shakti, C R Patil, lauded the efforts behind organizing this event to steer the Brahmin community towards business and trade development. He also extended his best wishes, highlighting that as the community protects the country's temples, values, and culture, they are playing a key role in boosting the nation's economy, ensuring success for all.

Girish Trivedi, the General Secretary of Shree Samast Gujarat Brahm Samaj Institution, explained the purpose and future goals of the Brahmin Business Summit tradition. Dr Yagnesh Dave extended a warm welcome to everyone in his welcome address.

The Chief Minister visited various stalls at the Business Summit and encouraged the Brahmin community's traders, women entrepreneurs, and startups.

The summit was attended by former Governor Kalraj Mishra, Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Rajendra Shukla, former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Minister of Uttarakhand State Government Subodh Uniyal, Member of Parliament Shashank Mani Tripathi, Mayank Nayak, Chairman of Gujarat Finance Commission Yamal Vyas, MLA Amul Bhatt, Amit Thakar, Dramatist and Actor Manoj Joshi, as well as leaders of Shri Samast Brahma Samaj (Shree Samast Gujarat brahm samaj (Rajya kaksha) and a large number of prominent business and industry leaders from the Brahmin community. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)