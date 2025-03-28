Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 28 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel actively participated in the State SWAGAT online public grievance redressal program on Thursday, leveraging technology for the effective resolution of citizens' grievances and representations.

"During the SWAGAT program, the Chief Minister attentively listened to farmers' concerns and directed the relevant officials to ensure the swift and timely resolution of long-pending issues," as per a Gujarat Chief Minister's office release.

Also Read | Kunal Kamra Song on Eknath Shinde: Maharashtra Council Accepts Breach of Privilege Notice Against Stand-Up Comedian Over 'Traitor' Jibe.

The Chief Minister remarked that public awareness has increased, and alongside individual concerns, matters related to public welfare are also being presented in the SWAGAT program. In this regard, he instructed the concerned authorities to adopt a proactive approach to resolving such issues.

"Under the Chief Minister's chairmanship, the State SWAGAT online public grievance redressal program is held every fourth Thursday of the month, during which citizens and applicants submitted their representations on Thursday from 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM," the release read.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Passes Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025: Amit Shah Asserts India Is Not a 'Dharamshala', Security Is Top Priority.

During the State SWAGAT program held on the fourth Thursday of March 2025, Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel carefully listened to the representations of the applicants. He also reviewed the actions taken by the respective district administrations and departments on these representations through the video wall of the Chief Minister's public relations office.

"A total of 131 representations were received in this State SWAGAT program, and necessary instructions were given to the concerned officials for their resolution," the release read.

At the district level across the state, District SWAGAT programs are regularly conducted under the chairmanship of the District Collector. In the March 2025 SWAGAT program, a total of 1088 representations from various citizens were heard in person, and appropriate instructions were issued for their resolution.

"Additionally, during the Taluka SWAGAT program held across the state on March 26, 2025, a total of 1,724 representations were heard in person, and actions were initiated for their resolution," the release read.

The State SWAGAT program was attended by Manoj Kumar Das, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister; Avantika Singh, Secretary; Dhiraj Parekh, Officer on Special duty, as well as senior secretaries and officials from the relevant departments. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)