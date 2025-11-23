Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 23 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for more than 55 development works worth over ₹503 crore, which were held at the Lalan College Ground in Bhuj and laid foundation stones for ₹176 Crore Development Works under Gandhidham Municipal Corporation, according to a release.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for 52 works worth ₹498 crore and inaugurated 03 newly constructed works costing Rs 5.79 crore.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana E-KYC Date Extended: Maharashtra Government Extends Deadline To Complete Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme’s e-KYC Till December 31.

Addressing a gathering in Kutch, the Chief Minister emphasised the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted the remarkable transformation in the lives of Kutch's people. He noted that the region's citizens' resilience and diligence have ushered in new development milestones.

Guided by the Prime Minister's vision, Kutch has emerged as one of the fastest-developing districts in the state. He further stated that, following the devastating earthquake, the Prime Minister's foresight, combined with the unwavering cooperation of the people of Kutch, has enabled rapid progress in sectors such as industry, employment, and tourism, the release stated.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Hoist Flag at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on November 25 As Ayodhya Gears Up for Historic Ceremony.

Highlighting how the Narmada pipeline and canal network have transformed Kutch's development, the Chief Minister said that the Rann Utsav, Smritivan, and the Shyamji Krishna Varma Memorial have become cultural landmarks of Kutch. He added that Kutch is progressing with planned development. Both the Central and State Governments have provided double the facilities to the district. The Chief Minister stated that Gandhidham's status as a municipal corporation will accelerate development.

Speaking about the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremonies for multiple development projects, the Chief Minister said that the works worth over ₹503 crore in Bhuj, Anjar, Abdasa, Mandvi, and Rapar will provide a new direction to development. He added that strengthening and renewing internal roads connecting cities in Kutch will boost tourism and ensure convenient transportation for citizens. The Chief Minister also appealed to citizens to actively participate in water conservation initiatives.

He stated that the world's largest hybrid renewable energy park is taking shape in Kutch under the guidance of the Prime Minister, and it will make Gujarat a hub of renewable energy. He added that, due to the Prime Minister's far-sightedness, Dhordo has become an international tourism destination, and its White Desert has been recognised as one of the world's 'Best Tourism Villages'. Industrial and tourism development in Kutch has created numerous opportunities for local employment, the release stated.

Reiterating the government's commitment to the state's holistic development, the Chief Minister said that Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences have been initiated under the guidance of the Prime Minister to encourage industries based on the local potential of various regions. Four regional conferences are being organised in Gujarat. The upcoming Saurashtra-Kutch Regional Conference will be held in Rajkot in January, is expected to provide significant momentum to industrial investment in Kutch.

Sharing details of the planning underway to create world-class cities by 2047, the Chief Minister added that the Growth Hub Model has been implemented in developing areas around cities. A Regional Economic Plan is being prepared to create Kutch as a growth hub.

Praising the spirit of the people of Kutch during Operation Sindoor, the Chief Minister commended the coordination between the administration and the citizens. He lauded the resilience and patriotism displayed by the people of Kutch during Operation Sindoor.

The Chief Minister appealed to citizens to support the Prime Minister's resolve to transform India into Viksit and Aatmanirbhar Bharat by 2047, and to embrace the mantra of 'Vocal for Local' and 'Local for Global' by prioritising the purchase of local products. He urged the people of Gujarat to take the lead in advancing self-reliance in the state, thereby contributing to the creation of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

In this context, Minister of State for Higher and Technical Education Trikambhai Chhanga said that today's inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony for development works reflect the special affection and commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel towards Kutch.

The Minister praised the Gujarat Government's focus on quality and skill development and stated that the special recruitment of teachers in Kutch was made possible by the Chief Minister's decision. With the special teacher recruitment process and the 'retire where you serve' policy, students in the remote villages of Kutch will now receive quality education.

He also commended the Government's continuous efforts to develop infrastructure for public welfare, including roads. He urged citizens to actively participate in the nation's development and expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for the development works in Kutch.

On this occasion, Kutch-Morbi MP Vinod Chavda said that the municipal corporation status for Gandhidham will bring about a new transformation to the area. He acknowledged several development works in Kutch and expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister. He added that due to the constant focus of the double-engine government, unprecedented development has taken place in tourism, industry, travel, and animal husbandry in Kutch, the release stated.

Bhuj MLA Keshubhai Patel thanked the Chief Minister for the development works and stated that the government has kept Kutch at the forefront of development with numerous gifts. The government has resolved many issues in the district, bringing positive change to people's lives. He credited the development of Kutch to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, adding that improved road infrastructure will further ease travel and transportation.

Chief Minister was welcomed in Kutch according to Kutch's cultural traditions with a Kutch turban (pagdi) and shawl. Various organisations and the district administration team warmly welcomed the Chief Minister.

It is noteworthy that, with the inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony of various development works in Kutch today, internal roads will undergo significant renovation. All major roads in Bhuj city were included in the foundation-stone-laying ceremony, ensuring improved transportation facilities for citizens.

The Chief Minister dedicated to the people of Kutch the foundation stone laying ceremony of 23 works worth ₹393.39 crore by the Roads and Buildings Department (State); the inauguration of the Chhari Dhandh and Padala Mangrove Learning Centre development works worth ₹2.60 crore by the Forest Department; the foundation stone laying ceremony for pond improvement works in various villages of Kutch costing over ₹6 crore by the Irrigation Department; the inauguration of a new secondary school at Kutch Guneri costing ₹3.19 crore by the Education Department; and the foundation stone laying ceremony for strengthening and resurfacing works of the Bhuj-Mundra Road (₹42.50 crore) and the Bhuj-Nakhatrana Road (₹19.72 crore) by GSRDC, along with resurfacing works of various roads costing ₹26.52 crore by the Roads and Buildings Panchayat Department, the release stated.

The event was attended by District Panchayat President Janaksinh Jadeja, Abdasa MLA Pradhyumansinh Jadeja, Leader Devjibhai Varchand, Bhuj Municipality President Rashmiben Solanki, Bhuj Taluka Panchayat President Vinodbhai Varsani, Kutch Collector Anand Patel, along with a large number of officials, dignitaries, and citizens. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)