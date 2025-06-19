Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 19 (ANI): Under the guidance of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, final preparations have been completed for the statewide observance of the 11th International Yoga Day. The Gujarat CM will participate in the state-level main event to be held at the Sharmishtha Lake in Vadnagar.

State Health Minister Rushikesh Patel, Minister of State for Sports Harsh Sanghavi, and other dignitaries will also remain present at this occasion, according to a release from Gujarat CMO.

India's ancient tradition of Yoga has received global recognition as the United Nations adopted 21st June as International Yoga Day in 2015. Since then, the day is celebrated annually on June 21st with mass Yog sessions across the world. This year marks the 11th International Yog Day.

According to the release, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join the national celebrations from Visakhapatnam, inspiring citizens towards better health and obesity-free living through Yoga. His address will be broadcast live at the state-level celebration in Vadnagar and other venues across Gujarat on 21st June.

The Government of Gujarat, in collaboration with the Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities Department and the State Yog Board, has launched an extensive plan to celebrate the 11th International Yog Day with mass public involvement across the state, the release added.

This year, the aim is to ensure the participation of over 1 crore 50 lakhs citizens in Yoga Day activities statewide.

As part of the countdown to Yoga Day 2025, more than 35 large-scale sessions (each accommodating over 1,000 participants) have already been held in Junagadh, Porbandar, Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, and at the district and taluka levels. To promote a state-wide Yog culture and maximise participation on 21st June, Common Yog Protocol sessions were also organised in all districts between 15th and 20th June. To ensure grassroots-level participation, the Police Department has organised Yog rallies and sessions, while Gram Sabha have promoted Yog awareness in rural areas. Additionally, municipalities and municipal corporations have conducted Common Yoga Protocol sessions in wards, public parks, and open spaces. The state has also planned to organize Yoga programs at local iconic locations in district headquarters, towns, and major cities, the release added.

As part of the countdown to the 11th International Yoga Day, Yoga and Surya Namaskar sessions were organised at 11 iconic locations in Vadnagar, the birthplace of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. These sites included Sharmistha Lake, Hatkeshwar Mahadev Temple, Tana-Riri Garden, Kirti Toran, Prerna School, Vadnagar Railway Station, Vadnagar Museum, Prerna Street, Watch Tower, Hathi Derasar, and B.N. Shah High School.

To fulfil the Prime Minister's call to connect every citizen with Yog for a healthy and fit lifestyle, Gujarat has undertaken extensive Yog programming with mass public participation--from rural villages to major cities--on this 11th International Yog Day.

Accordingly, celebrations are planned at 18,226 Gram Panchayat and 251 Taluka Panchayat, aiming to involve approximately 10.40 lakh people. To ensure enthusiastic participation from students, Yoga sessions will be held in 45,000 primary schools, 12,500 secondary and higher secondary schools, and 2,600 colleges and 3 universities, totalling 60,100 venues and involving around 5.73 lakh students and teachers, according to the release.

Furthermore, Yoga Day celebrations will also take place at 287 Industrial Training Institutes, 1,477 PHCs, 6,500 Wellness Centres, 30 jails, 33 police headquarters, and 1,152 police stations. Group Yog sessions will also be organised at around 100 Amrit Sarovar sites across the state.

Gujarat had ranked among the top performers in Yoga Day celebrations last year, with 1.31 crore citizens participating in the 10th International Yoga Day.

This year, on the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day, Gujarat has set a target to establish a new Guinness World Record for Bhujangasana performance at the Sharmistha Lake in Vadnagar, the release added. (ANI)

