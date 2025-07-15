Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 15 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel marked his 64th birthday on Tuesday with a visit to the Adalaj Trimandir, where he offered, a release said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, CM Patel has initiated round-the-clock, top-priority restoration work to repair roads damaged by heavy monsoon rains across National Highways, State Highways, and roads in villages, towns, and cities.

He reviewed the ongoing repair work on roads and bridges across the state through the video wall of the CM Dashboard, according to an official statement from the CM's office.

"The repair instructions based on the pre-monsoon inspection of roads, bridges, culverts, and causeways must be implemented strictly with no lapses or negligence," the Chief Minister stated.

He instructed officials to adopt a proactive approach to road repairs, ensuring not only the quick restoration of traffic movement and the immediate redressal of citizens' complaints, but also giving top priority to road maintenance.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister directed engineers and officials to ensure that no complaint, however small, remains unresolved and that repair works are prioritised to prevent the public from facing any inconvenience.

He specifically emphasised that all citizen complaints received through the Roads and Buildings Department's 24x7 control room, the 'GujMarg' mobile app, municipal apps, WhatsApp, websites, helpline numbers, City Civic Centres, and Command & Control Centres must be addressed promptly and satisfactorily, with active monitoring by the concerned officials to ensure swift resolution.

The Chief Minister directed that regular follow-ups and field checks on complaints received through the e-Nagar portal be conducted with the assistance of expert agencies.

Out of the 3,632 complaints received via the 'GujMarg' app of the Roads and Buildings Department, 99.66% have been resolved, according to the state government.

The numbers were presented to the Chief Minister by Roads and Buildings Secretary PR Patelia. Under the direct guidance of the Chief Minister, due to widespread publicity and positive public response, the number of users on the 'GujMarg' app increased from 10,767 to 28,449 in just 3 days. (ANI)

