Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 21 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was discharged from the hospital on Sunday after being testing negative for COVID-19.

Rupani had collapsed on stage on February 15 while addressing a rally for upcoming civic polls in the Nizampura area of Vadodara.

He was rushed to the hospital for a medical check-up and was tested COVID-19 positive. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)