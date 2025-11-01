Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 1 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed deep concern over the damage caused to crops by the recent unseasonal rains and changing weather conditions across the state and has directed the government to extend complete support to farmers during this difficult time.

This year, the state witnessed unseasonal rainfall under unusual circumstances, resulting in extensive damage to standing crops. In response, the state government has reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to a farmer-centric approach and is determined to extend all possible assistance to the farmers.Additionally, the state has not witnessed such unseasonal rainfall in over two decades.

In these exceptional circumstances, where farmers have endured considerable losses due to this year's rains, the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, is committed to carrying out an immediate assessment of the damage and providing the most compassionate and comprehensive assistance to the farmers.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, taking note of the unseasonal rainfall and its extensive impact under these rare and exceptional circumstances, directed that utmost priority be given to safeguarding the interests of the state's farmers.

He instructed that prompt surveys be carried out in the affected areas to assess crop damage, appropriate measures be undertaken, and the process be completed within three days to ensure that no farmer faces any inconvenience. The report of these actions should be submitted to the state government without delay.

The Chief Minister issued these directives to the Chief Secretary and the Additional Chief Secretary of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department. He also instructed District Collectors, District Development Officers, and District Agriculture Officers to take swift action and provide all necessary assistance to the farmers impacted by the losses.

Chief Minister Patel, taking into account the exceptional circumstances and the crop damage suffered by the state's farmers, directed the District Collectors and District Development Officers to promptly carry out surveys in the affected areas, complete the review within three days, and submit the report to the state government without delay.

He stated that the aim is to ensure that the details are communicated to the government at the earliest, enabling the state government to provide prompt assistance to the farmers affected by the losses.

In this regard, the Chief Minister chaired a high-level meeting in Gandhinagar, during which he prioritised the need to assess the top priority of conducting surveys and assessments of the crop damage across various districts of the state.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani joined the meeting via video conference, presenting detailed reports on the extent of damage in the affected districts.

Chief Secretary MK Das, Additional Chief Secretary of the Agriculture Department Dr Anju Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary of the Revenue Department Dr Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary of the Finance Department, Dr T Natarajan, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Avantika Singh and Secretary Dr Vikrant Pandey were also present for the meeting. (ANI)

