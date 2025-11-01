New Delhi, November 1: A major fire broke out in the Wazirpur Industrial Area of Delhi on Saturday. According to the officials, fifteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the fire. Firefighting operations are underway. No death or injured victims have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze at Brahmaputra Apartments Housing Rajya Sabha MPs (Watch Videos).

Fire Breaks out in Wazirpur Industrial Area

Delhi: A fire broke out at a utensil factory in the Wazirpur area. Efforts to control the blaze are underway. More details are awaited pic.twitter.com/b28mqWMIG4 — IANS (@ians_india) November 1, 2025

Earlier in the day, the Fire Department received information about a fire that broke out in a house located in Subhash Nagar, during the early hours of Saturday. The call was received at 7:51 AM. The fire had erupted in four to five metres of wiring inside the house. The Fire Department arrived at the scene to take control of the situation. The fire was controlled with the help of two fire tenders. No casualties were reported.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)