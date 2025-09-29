Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 29 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel underscored that the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, initiated under the visionary guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is expected to not only expedite the realisation of the Viksit Bharat vision but also establish India as a prominent global manufacturing hub.

According to the CMO, the Chief Minister addressed a video conference from Gandhinagar with the state's industrial and business organisations and leading industrialists regarding GST reforms and the 'Vocal for Local - Swadeshi' campaign.

In this video conference, Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai, Industry Minister Balvantsinh Rajput, Ministers of State Harsh Sanghavi and Jagdish Vishwakarma, along with around 225 industrial organisations and over 3,500 businessmen from across the state, participated.

The Chief Minister stated that in the current global scenario, the Prime Minister has adopted the path of self-reliance with a forward-looking vision. For this, he has implemented GST reforms with a focus on indigenous products. Not only that, but he has also reduced the tax slabs. If we all work together to pass on the benefits of this GST reduction to the people, the savings festival envisioned by the Prime Minister will be realised in its true sense.

The Chief Minister urged the state's industry and businessmen to accelerate local production so that the goods and products made by the hard work and efforts of our country's youth and artisans can find a market, thereby fulfilling the Prime Minister's objective of 'Vocal for Local'. "A country like India needs to become self-reliant for economic development. Our local demand is very high, and due to this strong aspect, there is also scope for more manufacturing in India," he said.

In this context, he highlighted that mobile phone exports, which stood at USD 0.2 billion in 2014-15, surged to USD 15.6 billion in 2023-24. Exports of engineering goods reached USD 109.32 billion in the 2023-24 fiscal year. "Even in emerging sectors such as semiconductors, India is now steadily moving towards self-reliance," CM Patel said.

He added that with a national spirit and a readiness to do whatever is necessary to achieve the Prime Minister's resolve for Atmanirbhar Bharat, the government is prioritising a reduction in imports and an increase in exports. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that Gujarat, like all other states, will enthusiastically embrace the Prime Minister's call for Viksit Bharat 2047 and take the lead for Viksit Bharat - Aatmnirbhar Bharat, with the cooperation of industry-trade associations.

Industry Minister Balvantsinh Rajput said on this occasion that Narendra Modi made a courageous effort to simplify the complexity that previously existed in taxes, including those of the Central and State governments. The initial GST revenue has now increased to 22.8 lakh crore. He stated that, as a result of this simplification, along with an increase in GST revenue, the GDP growth rate is expected to rise in the coming days, and the sale of indigenous goods will also increase, fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Minister of State for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, Jagdish Vishwakarma, clarified the objective of this video conference, stating that as the state government is moving forward with a proactive approach towards trade and industries, suggestions from the industry and trade sector on important topics like GST Reforms, Vocal for Local, and the Swadeshi campaign are also welcome. He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel for the inspiration behind organising this video conference.

This video conference was also attended by Chintan Thakkar of ASSOCHAM, Jinal Mehta of Torrent Power, and Pankaj Patel of the Zydus Group, who praised the Prime Minister's leadership and called GST reforms a landmark step, highlighting the significant changes India has seen in the last decade.

They specifically expressed confidence that the benefits of tax reforms in sectors such as life-saving drugs, medical and medicinal technology, renewable energy, and green growth will further accelerate the Ease of Doing Business. They also emphasised the importance of providing government incentives to industries promoting indigenous products. (ANI)

