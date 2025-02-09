Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel emphasised that by promoting the expansion of Shree Anna (millets) and natural farming, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led the nation and the world toward a healthier lifestyle with the mantra of 'Back to Basics', an official statement from the Chief Minister's office said.

CM Patel inaugurated the state-level Millet Mahotsav in the presence of Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel at Ahmedabad.

The Chief Minister, along with other dignitaries, visited the millet sales and exhibition stalls. On this occasion, he also e-inaugurated three godown complexes in Ahmedabad district and one in Jamnagar district under Gujarat State Seeds Corporation Limited, an official statement said.

The release, citing CM Patel, stated that PM Modi consistently encourages people to prioritize their health. Under his visionary leadership, public well-being has always remained a top priority, and this initiative reflects his commitment to a welfare-oriented approach.

While congratulating the State Agriculture Department for the well-organized and timely execution of the two-day 'Millet Mahotsav and Natural Farmer Market 2025' across seven municipal corporations, the Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister has upheld the nation's rich heritage with the mantra of 'Virasat Bhi, Vikas Bhi', the statement added.

The release, citing the Gujarat CM, further highlighted that coarse grains, an integral part of India's traditional diet for centuries, are the nation's cultural and agricultural heritage. He proudly acknowledged the Prime Minister's successful efforts in bringing global recognition to the benefits of these nutritious grains through the 'International Year of Millets.'

Speaking about the growing popularity of Shree Anna, the Chief Minister said that coarse grains, which were once a staple food for low-income and poor families in India a few decades ago, have now gained prominence on the plates of the wealthy. He further noted that special millet counters are now commonly seen at wedding celebrations.

Millet-based processed and packaged food items have now reached stores and markets, leading to the development of a robust supply chain for millets. The Chief Minister shared detailed insights, emphasizing that over 500 startups have been established in this sector across the country, the statement further read.

The release, citing Patel, also highlighted that numerous Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) have actively engaged in this field, while women from self-help groups are becoming self-reliant by producing millet-based products.

Emphasizing the importance of natural farming, the CM urged farmers to move away from chemical-based agriculture and embrace cow-based natural farming, the statement said.

In his welcome address, Agriculture Minister Raghavji Patel also said that millet farming is advantageous for farmers, the soil, and consumers alike. He added that millets are highly nutritious and promote good health across all age groups, from children to the elderly.

He recalled that the Prime Minister's proposal to declare 2023 as the 'International Year of Millets' received support from 72 countries. As a result of his foresight, the benefits of this superfood have now reached across the globe, the release added.

The minister further said that both the state and central governments are actively promoting millet cultivation. He further added that natural farming and millet cultivation are essential not only for improving the environment but also for ensuring economic benefits to farmers, the statement noted.

Notably, the two-day 'Millet Mahotsav and Natural Farmer Market 2025' is set to take place on February 8th and 9th across seven municipal corporations in the state.

According to the release from the CMO, this event will serve as a common platform for millet producers, natural farmers, organic food producers, farmers, organizations, and traders from across the state. A variety of panel discussions, training sessions, cultural programs, millet sales-cum-exhibition stalls, and live millet food stalls will serve as major attractions for visitors.

The inauguration of the state-level Millet Mahotsav witnessed the presence of several distinguished guests, including Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, Ahmedabad District Panchayat President Kanchanba Vaghela, Rajya Sabha MP Narhari Amin, local MLAs, Ahmedabad Deputy Mayor Jatin Patel, AMC Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani, Additional Chief Secretary of the Agriculture, Farmer Welfare, and Cooperation Department Anju Sharma, Ahmedabad District Collector Sujit Kumar, Ahmedabad District Development Officer Videh Khare, along with officials and representatives from the Agriculture, Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), Horticulture departments and a large number of farmers, the release read. (ANI)

