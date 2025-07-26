Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 25 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the redeveloped Balvatika by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model at the Kankaria Lakefront in the South Zone of Ahmedabad.

Balvatika--originally inaugurated in 1956 and managed by the Zoo Department of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation--has now been redeveloped, modernized, and upgraded under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to align its activities with the evolving needs of children's intellectual and physical development, according to an official release.

Also Read | Kamal Haasan Sworn In As Rajya Sabha MP: Actor-Politician Promises To 'Strive To Be the Voice of Tamil Nadu in Delhi' (See Post).

After the redevelopment, modernization, and upgradation of Balvatika, visiting children and their parents will now be able to enjoy a variety of engaging and entertaining activities.

At this Balvatika, along with the entry ticket, several activities are also offered for free, which include the Coin House, AC Glass House, Shoe House, Landscaped Garden, Selfie Zone, and Glow Station, the release added.

Also Read | DRDO Successfully Completed 138 Projects in Last Three Years: Govt Tells Lok Sabha.

Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, all MLAs of Ahmedabad city, Deputy Mayor Jatin Patel, Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani, along with officials and dignitaries of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, were present. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)