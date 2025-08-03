Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India] August 3 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, reaffirming his commitment to urban transformation and citizen empowerment, has approved Rs 4,179 crore for multiple development projects under the Urban Development Year-2025 for 7 municipal corporations and 12 municipalities in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated the Urban Development Year in 2005 as Gujarat's Chief Minister. Marking its 2 decades of success, the state is celebrating 2025 as Urban Development Year.

With a focus on transformative urban development, CM Patel has given in-principle approval for projects worth Rs 4,179 crore under Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana for increasing citizen-centric works in cities during this Urban Development Year, as stated in the release.

Accordingly, this amount has been allocated for cities and municipalities, including Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Gandhinagar, and the newly constituted three municipal corporations--Nadiad, Porbandar, and Morbi--along with municipalities like Visnagar, Borsad, Viramgam, Patan, Amod, Una, Halvad, Khambhaliya, Savarkundla, Dhanera, Veraval, and Patan.

CM Patel has allocated Rs 3,768 crore for infrastructure development works. This includes Rs 455 crore for 349 works related to urban mobility and physical infrastructure for Vadodara Municipal Corporation, Rs 367 crore for 302 works in Rajkot, and Rs 2,940 crore for 252 works in Ahmedabad. Additionally, Rs 6.20 crore has been approved for 11 works in the newly constituted Porbandar Municipal Corporation, as per the press release.

Under the Iconic Road initiative in Urban Development Year, projects worth Rs 219 crore have been approved for the construction of urban roads and Gaurav Paths in cities and towns. This includes Rs 15 crore for Morbi Municipal Corporation, Rs 13 crore for Nadiad Municipal Corporation, Rs 136 crore for Rajkot Municipal Corporation, Rs 17.76 crore for Una Municipality, Rs 19.28 crore for Halvad Municipality, and Rs 5 crore for Khambhaliya Municipality with in-principle approval.

According to the press release, Chief Minister has also approved Rs 93 crore for water supply lines and stormwater drainage works for effective rainwater management. From this amount, Rs 61.64 crore has been allocated to Morbi Municipal Corporation, Rs 19.28 crore to Savarkundla Municipality, and Rs 11.31 crore to Dhanera.

The Chief Minister has granted approval for projects totaling Rs14 crore for Veraval-Patan and Amod municipalities to support their unique development initiatives. Furthermore, under the Khaangi Society Janbhagidari Yojana, Rs 2.72 crore worth of projects have been approved for Visnagar, Borsad, and Viramgam municipalities, as per the press release.

Additionally, under Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana, Rs 80 crore has been allocated to Rajkot and Rs 2.72 crore to Patan for outgrowth area development.

To build citizen-centric cities during the Urban Development Year and realise the vision of "Earning Well - Living Well," the Chief Minister has granted in-principle approval for these Rs 4,179 crore worth of projects to develop smart, sustainable, and vibrant urban centres across Gujarat, as stated in the press release. (ANI)

