Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 20 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday gave in-principle approval to allocate a total of Rs 3394.55 crore to three newly formed municipal corporations, Surat Municipal Corporation, and two municipalities for various public utility enhancement works in the state's cities and metropolitan areas.

According to an official release, as part of Urban Development Year-2025, the Chief Minister has granted approval for the allocation of funds under Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana.

This allocation encompasses projects pertaining to outgrowth development, initiatives highlighting distinctive identity, and comprehensive infrastructural development works.

For this purpose, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has approved Rs 3263 crore to Surat Municipal Corporation for physical infrastructure development, social infrastructure development, urban mobility, unique identity projects, and outgrowth area development.

In various zones and outgrowth areas of Surat Municipal Corporation, this amount will be used for infrastructure development works including storm drainage, water supply, tertiary treatment and recycling, lighting and energy efficiency, and solid waste management.

Additionally, under Swarnim Jayanti Mukhyamantri Shaheri Vikas Yojana, the Chief Minister has also given in-principle approval for Rs 66.94 crore worth of works for outgrowth area development.

Under this approval by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Rs 17 crore has been sanctioned for 35 works in the outgrowth areas of Nadiad Municipal Corporation, including street lighting, public toilet renovation, city civic center, parks and gardens, and lake development.

In the outgrowth area of Anand Municipal Corporation, Rs 17 crore has been allocated for a total of 9 works, including a new water tank, link roads, and storm drainage.

Moreover, Rs 28 crore has been approved for six water supply projects in the outgrowth area of Surendranagar Municipal Corporation.

The two municipalities of the state -- Bharuch and Songadh -- have also been sanctioned funds for outgrowth area projects including water tanks, rising main pipelines, and street lighting.

Accordingly, Rs 3.99 crore will be allocated to Songadh Municipality and Rs 0.95 crore to Bharuch Municipality.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has approved the allocation of Rs 35 crore for three key projects under initiatives aimed at establishing the unique identity of towns and cities.

These include: Phase-1 of the Wadhwan Heritage City development covering Dholi Pol and the fort wall; the Havamahal Heritage Development within Surendranagar Municipal Corporation limits; and Phase-1 of the Zalawas Heritage Memorial and Museum.

The newly formed Nadiad Municipal Corporation has also been sanctioned Rs 30 crore by the Chief Minister for similar unique identity projects. With this fund, works will be undertaken in Nadiad including Ipcowala Hall and campus development, stepwell restoration, heritage paths and gantry development, as well as the construction of a community hall with an open party plot and museum.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the celebration of Urban Development Year 2025 in the state, coupled with the allocation of funds for these development works, will lead to a higher Happiness Index in towns and cities. This initiative will also realise the approach of 'Earning Well, Living Well'. (ANI)

