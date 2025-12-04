Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 4 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel presented appointment letters to over 9,000 newly appointed Anganwadi workers and helpers at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, in the presence of Women and Child Development Minister Dr Manisha Vakil on Thursday.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), in zone-wise appointment letter distribution programs across the state, ministers and officials presented appointment letters, while all participants also viewed the broadcast of the state-level event held in Gandhinagar.

Also Read | Swaraj Kaushal Dies: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over Demise of Senior Lawyer and Husband of Sushma Swaraj.

Congratulating the newly appointed Anganwadi workers and helpers, the Chief Minister stated that an Anganwadi is the first step in a child's development and underscored that the crucial responsibility of nurturing the nation's future children lies with the Anganwadi sisters.

They encouraged the newly appointed Anganwadi women to seize this opportunity to contribute to a prosperous India through a Viksit Gujarat. He urged them to nurture a healthy generation for Viksit Bharat @ 2047.

Also Read | Jharkhand: 2 Women Killed in Kenduadih Gas Leak; Angry Residents Halt Traffic on Dhanbad-Ranchi Artery.

CM Patel further said that to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of nation-building through women's empowerment, the state government is dedicated to ensuring the nutrition and health of mothers, along with the nutrition, health, and early education of young children.

He said that Anganwadi workers and helpers, entrusted with nurturing a child's mind and shaping them into responsible future citizens, care for and guide children in the manner of Mata Yashoda.

CM further noted that the Prime Minister has honoured these women as Mata Yashoda and has designated Anganwadi centres as Nand Ghars.

CM Bhupendra Patel stated that, with a vision to modernise the old child-care setups in houses, panchayat halls, and temples, PM Narendra Modi has facilitated the establishment of fully equipped Anganwadi-Nand Ghars across Gujarat. As a result, more than 53,000 Anganwadi centres are now operational in the state.

At the event, the Chief Minister also shared insights about the e-inauguration and foundation-laying of more than 170 new Anganwadi centres and outlined the state government's plan to set up over 10,000 additional Nand Ghars in the coming years.

Chief Minister Patel said that, inspired by the Prime Minister, the state government has consistently prioritised the nutrition of women and children. For tribal-area children, schemes like the Doodh Sanjeevani Yojana, providing fortified flavoured milk, and the Poshan Sudha Yojana, offering protein-rich food to pregnant women, have been implemented.

On this occasion, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Manisha Vakil congratulated all newly appointed Anganwadi sisters, stating that from today, they are not merely joining government service but are joining a mission to empower the future of children. She highlighted that they will be the first teachers of children, the future citizens, and that the values, education, and nutrition they sow today will nurture the Gujarat of tomorrow. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)