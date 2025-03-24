India News | Gujarat CM Patel Reviews Progress of Various Development Projects in Vadnagar

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], March 24 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a high-level review meeting in Vadnagar to evaluate the progress of various development projects aimed at revitalizing the historic city while preserving its rich cultural heritage through advanced technology, a release said.

After inaugurating the Light and Sound Show at Hatkeshwar Mahadev along with other development projects, CM Patel held a meeting with the senior officials and secretaries.

Also Read | Sent Money to Wrong UPI ID? Here's How You Can Complaint on npci.org.in and Recover It.

During the meeting, a detailed presentation of the development projects being carried out in Vadnagar by various departments, including the Tourism Department, Urban Development Department, and Cultural Activities Department of the state government was presented before the Chief Minister.

In the presentation which was presented before the Chief Minister, details were provided regarding the development of Vadnagar and Modhera circuit under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, heritage area development works, as well as the timely development of Vadnagar's notable and archaeological sites, including the Prerna School campus, railway station development, transport hub and Kirti Toran.

Also Read | Ramadan 2025 Calendar: Sehri Time, Iftar Time for 24th Roza of Ramzan on March 25 in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Other Cities of India.

In the meeting, discussions were held regarding 16 completed projects and 6 ongoing projects under the Tourism Department. The Chief Minister was briefed about the tasks carried out by the Urban Development Department, including the development of heritage areas, the construction of a transport hub, and cleanliness drives in Vadnagar.

The Chief Minister acknowledged the growing popularity of Vadnagar, having been informed that over 6 lakh tourists visited the city this year.

Discussions were held regarding the initiatives by Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited (UGVCL) for solarization in Vadnagar city, along with promotional activities focused on improving facilities for tourists at the Archaeological Museum and attracting more visitors to the site.

After thoroughly reviewing the presentation, CM Patel provided the necessary guidance to senior officials to ensure the prompt completion of development projects.

The meeting was attended by Manoj Kumar Das, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister; Ashwani Kumar, Principal Secretary, of the Urban Development Department; Rajender Kumar, Secretary, of the Tourism Department; M Thennarasan, Principal Secretary, of Youth Services and Cultural Activities; Sandip Sagale, Director General, Sports Authority of Gujarat; S Chhakchhuak, Managing Director, Tourism Corporation; Arun Mahesh Babu, Managing Director, Uttar Gujarat Vij Company; Prajapati, Mehsana District Collector; Hasrat Jasmine, District Development Officer; along with officials from the concerned departments. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)