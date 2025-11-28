Gandhinagar, (Gujarat) [India], November 28 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel visited the 'Pramukh Swami Vocational Training Centre (PSVTC)' at Dharampur and presented certificates to the trainee students.

On the occasion of Pramukh Swami Maharaj's birth anniversary, the Vocational Training Centre organised a felicitation ceremony for the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister stated that Pujya Pramukh Swami Maharaj spread the timeless message of peace, love, and compassion across the world. He added that the Swaminarayan sect has played a noble role in preserving India's ancient rishi culture.

Chief Minister also lauded the sect for its long-standing efforts to steer youth away from addictions, instil strong values, and make them Atmanirbhar, as per the Chief Minister's Office

"There is no substitute for skill, innovation, and hard work," the Chief Minister remarked, noting that India's youth embody all three, and proudly noted that, with their talent, determination, and enthusiasm, our young people have the power to achieve the seemingly impossible, even drawing water from stone.

Two decades ago, the tribal belt from Ambaji to Umargam had no science colleges. Over the past 20 years, more than two dozen colleges offering science, arts, and commerce programs have thrived in the region. Highlighting the steady growth in education, infrastructure, schemes, and economic activities, the Chief Minister said that eight state-of-the-art vocational training centres have been established in tribal areas under the PPP model.

Over three lakhs tribal youth have benefited from training and placement opportunities provided through these vocational centres, ITIs, and KVKs. The Pramukh Swami Vocational Training Centre in Dharampur, situated in a tribal area, stands out as a shining example of this initiative.

He said that, rather than depending on the hope of degree-based jobs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paved the way for youth through skill development. This innovative approach has empowered millions of young people, making them both skilled and capable. At Dharampur PSVTC, around 30 different trades are currently offered, and within just the first three years of its operation, over 500 trained youth have successfully secured employment.

The Chief Minister urged everyone to adopt a "Swadeshi" approach and strive for Atmanirbharta, noting that the Prime Minister has called for a Swadeshi and Atmanirbhar Bharat to achieve the vision of a Viksit Bharat@ 2047. He stressed that this goal can only be realised through the collective efforts and cooperation of all.

Tribal Minister Naresh Patel stated that the Prime Minister, during his tenure as Chief Minister, launched the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana to promote the development of the tribal community and facilitate their holistic growth.

The state government has been actively working to ensure that tribal youth have opportunities to become pilots, doctors, and engineers. With government support, tribal youth are now soaring to new heights as pilots, achieving remarkable success.

Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai stated that the government has shown its commitment to the upliftment and development of the tribal community through the implementation of various schemes in education, healthcare, employment, and economic growth.

On this occasion, prominent personalities, including MP Dhaval Patel, Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Vikrant Pandey, MLA Arvind Patel, Tithal BAPS leaders Kothari Swami Pujya Vivek Swarupji and Pujya Chinmay Swami, Collector Bhavya Verma, District Organisation President Hemant Kansara, along with other dignitaries, students, residents, and devotees, were in attendance. (ANI)

