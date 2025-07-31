Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 31 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the progress of 32 projects worth Rs 1.74 lakh crore across seven departments of the state government during the third session of the review meeting for the state's high-impact projects.

According to a Chief Minister's Office statement (CMO), in this meeting, senior secretaries from each department provided detailed updates on the progress achieved thus far and their future plans for high-impact projects.

During the review, the Chief Minister stated that all these development-orientated projects serve as indicators of integrated and holistic development for building Viksit Gujarat, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat.

He emphasised that projects must be completed on time with quality while also avoiding delays to prevent increased financial burdens.

CM Patel also directed that the compensation for land acquisition for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project should be completed by August 2025.

In Khavda, Kachchh, 64 per cent of the work on the 30 GW Hybrid Renewable Energy Park has been completed, and renewable energy projects with a capacity of 6,862 MW have become operational. Additionally, the Chief Minister reviewed the energy department's progress and planning to complete the RE Park by December 2026.

In the review meeting regarding the progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex being developed by the Government of India at Lothal, the Ports and Transport Department informed that the State Government has completed the allocation of 400 acres of land, installation of a water supply pipeline, electricity transmission line, and the widening of the road from Saragwada to the project site into a four-lane road.

Further, it was said that works related to the primary health centre, bus station, police station, and state pavilion are in progress, and the planning for the tourism circuit is at an initial stage.

Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Chairman I.P. Gautam shared details of the phased work under Phases 1 to 6 of the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Project, extending from Vasna Barrage to Gandhinagar Thermal Power Station.

Discussions and consultations were also held in this meeting regarding the master plan submitted to the state government, including infrastructure development of the Dream City being constructed in Surat, inspired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

During the review of the Labour and Employment Department's project, CM Patel reviewed the construction of Kaushalya. The Skill University and related matters, instructing that the entire work be completed promptly.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel issued necessary directions to the concerned secretaries to give priority to quality assurance and adherence to timelines in all high-priority projects.

The review meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister Hasmukh Adhia, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister M.K. Das, Additional Chief Secretaries of departments related to the projects, Advisor to the Chief Minister S.S. Rathore, Principal Secretaries of various departments, and Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Avantika Singh, along with Secretary Vikrant Pandey and other senior officials. (ANI)

