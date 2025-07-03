Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 3 (ANI): A state-level felicitation ceremony will be held at Mahatma Mandir in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on July 4, 2025, at 3 PM. 4,876 newly elected Sarpanchs and 600 members from Mahila Samaras Gram Panchayats (panchayats where all members, including the Sarpanch, are women) will attend this event, according to a release from the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

As per the release, a total of 56 Mahila Samaras Gram Panchayats were declared in the recently concluded Gram Panchayat elections. During the ceremony, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will virtually allocate grants worth over ₹35 crore to 761 Samaras Gram Panchayats.

The CM will also give certificates to the Sarpanchs of Gram Panchayats that ranked first in nine themes of the Panchayat Advancement Index. Grants under specific schemes will also be announced during the event. A provision of over ₹1,236 crore has been made under various incentive and grant schemes. Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil will grace the event and deliver a motivational address.

Several Gram Panchayats across Gujarat have secured the top position in their districts under each of the nine themes of the Panchayat Advancement Index, recognising their exceptional performance. The list includes --

1. Juvanpar village in Kalyanpur taluka of Devbhumi Dwarka district has been selected as a Poverty-Free Village.2. Nakhda village in Veraval taluka of Gir Somnath district is recognised as a Healthy Village.3. Kanial village in Daskroi taluka of Ahmedabad district has been named a Child-Friendly Village.4. Rasnol village in Anand taluka of Anand district secured the top rank under the theme of 'Water-Sufficient Village'.5. Nava Bhunindra village in Shehera taluka of Panchmahal district has been chosen as a Clean and Green Village.6. Trambovad village in Sojitra taluka of Anand district ranked first as a Village with 'Self-Sufficient Infrastructure'.7. Dantol village in Ghoghamba taluka of Panchmahal district topped the theme of a Socially Secured Village.8. Narpura village in Savli taluka of Vadodara district secured the first position as a Village with Good Governance.9. Chhogala village in Shehera taluka of Panchmahal district was recognised as a Women-Friendly Village.

Bhavnagar Leads in Samaras Gram Panchayats; Mehsana Tops in Women's Samaras Gram Panchayats

In the Gram Panchayat elections held this year, Bhavnagar district recorded the highest number of Samras Gram Panchayats at 103. Among the Women's Samaras Gram Panchayats in Mehsana district, 9 such panchayats lead the way. Following Bhavnagar, the top five districts in terms of Samaras Gram Panchayats are Mehsana (90), Patan (70), Banaskantha (59), and Jamnagar (59). In the case of Mahila Samaras Gram Panchayats, the top five districts are Mehsana (9), Patan (7), Bhavnagar (6), Banaskantha (6), and Vadodara (4). (ANI)

