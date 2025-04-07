Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 7 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is scheduled to visit Rampura Ghat in Nandod Taluka of Narmada district on Tuesday, April 8, to review the arrangements for the Narmada Uttarvahini Panchkoshi Parikrama, said a statement from the Gujarat CMO.

During his visit, he will also offer prayers to Maa Narmada and participate in the Parikrama on foot up to Sherav Ghat.

Also Read | Trump Tariffs: Global Stock Market Rout Continues.

In addition, the Chief Minister will interact with the pilgrims participating in the Parikrama and review the various facilities provided for them by the Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board and the Narmada district administration, added the statement.

Notably, the Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board, in collaboration with the Narmada district administration, has established several temporary facilities along the Panchkoshi Parikrama route for the convenience and comfort of pilgrims and devotees, read the statement further.

Also Read | Saurabh Rajput Murder Case: Muskan Rastogi, Accused of Killing Her Husband With Lover Sahil Shukla, Is Pregnant, Say Officials.

The Narmada Uttarvahini Panchkoshi Parikrama passes through key ghats, including Sherav Ghat, Rengan Ghat, Rampura Ghat, and Tilakwada Ghat.

At these locations, arrangements such as boat jetties, domes, fans, lighting, barricades, changing rooms, CCTV cameras, seating for senior citizens, drinking water, and other essential amenities have been made available.

On April 6, a statement from the Chief Minister's office said that with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mantra "Swasth Bharat, Samriddh Bharat", the Gujarat Government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, has ensured that every mother and child in the state receives quality healthcare services right from the start of life, in alignment with the World Health Day 2025 theme, "Healthy Start, Hopeful Future."

The theme focuses on maternal and newborn health, aiming to empower women's rights and increase maternal and neonatal care investments. In this direction, the Gujarat Government has taken several innovative and impactful initiatives, establishing itself as a national maternal and child health leader.

Through its focused efforts to improve maternal health, the Gujarat government has achieved a remarkable 50 percent reduction in the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR). Gujarat's MMR, which stood at 112 during 2011-13, has dropped to 57, according to data released in 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)