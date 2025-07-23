Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 23 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will unveil multiple development projects worth Rs 358.37 crore for Banaskantha on Thursday from the border village of Suigam in North Gujarat.

Chief Minister will arrive in Suigam on Thursday at 10:00 am and inaugurate a newly constructed bus station built at a cost of Rs 1.83 crore by the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC). As part of the first phase of GSRTC's plan to introduce 1,963 new buses for public service in the coming days, he will also flag off 11 new buses, an official release said.

Chief Minister will perform the e-inauguration of development works worth Rs 55.68 crore and lay the e-foundation stone for projects amounting to Rs 302.69 crore across various departments, including health, roads and buildings, education, and energy, during an event to be held at Nadabet in Banaskantha district, the release added.

To ensure that children in remote villages have access to school education, the state government has initiated the construction of classrooms under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. As part of this initiative, 45 newly constructed classrooms will be inaugurated and foundation stones for 54 additional classrooms will be laid during Thursday's event in Banaskantha.

With an aim to provide quality power supply to villages in Banaskantha district, the Chief Minister will inaugurate three 66 kV substations constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 29 crore and lay the foundation stone for two additional substations, the release said.

The Chief Minister will also interact with Border Security Force (BSF) jawans at the Nadabet Border Outpost and offer prayers at the Nadeshwari Mata temple.

Speaker of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly Shankar Chaudhary, Banaskantha District In-charge and Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput, along with other dignitaries, will accompany the Chief Minister during the event, the release added (ANI)

