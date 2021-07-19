Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], July 19 (ANI): Students of VVP Engineering College in Rajkot developed a motorbike that can run on both petrol and electricity.

Students of the seventh semester developed this bike which can run for 40 kilometers when the batteries are fully charged.

While speaking to ANI Dr Maniar, Dean, Mechanical Department said, "The main reason for developing this is that Fuel prices are skyrocketing. There are many issues with e-vehicles like a high price, slow charging, etc. So we thought of a vehicle that can run on both."

He further said that the seventh semester made innovation in the existing petrol bike.

"The students have attached four separate batteries. The battery takes six hours to completely charge. The fully-charged battery can run for 40 kilometers with a maximum speed of 40 kilometers per hour by using one unit of power at a cost of 17 paise," said Dr Maniar.

In this hybrid bike, the rider will have the option of using either to run a bike on battery or on petrol for which two separate switches have been provided. (ANI)

