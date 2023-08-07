Ahmedabad, Aug 7 (PTI) The Gujarat Congress on Monday said it has invited party leader Rahul Gandhi to start the second phase of his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from the western state, which is the "land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel".

The second phase of the march, after the first one which covered several states between Kanyakumari in the south and Kashmir in the north, is likely to cover areas from the east and west, a Congress leader said.

"We have extended an invitation to Rahul Gandhi to start the second phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra from Gujarat, which is the land of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel. The second phase should begin from the state," Amit Chavda, Leader of Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly, told reporters here.

"A committee has been formed at the central level to chalk out the second phase of Bharat Jodo Yatra. Details are being finalised. Many state units have made similar or other suggestions for the second phase of the padyatra,” Chavda informed.

The first phase. which began in September last year and culminated in Kashmir more than 130 days later after covering 12 states and two Union Territories, was highly successful and had frightened the Bharatiya Janata Party, Chavda asserted.

He hailed the restoration of Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership earlier in the day and alleged the BJP had tried to curb the latter's voice since he was raising the ruling party's connection with (billionaire industrialist Gautam) Adani.

"We will be able to hear the roar of Rahul Gandhi in the Parliament once again," Chavda said.

Gandhi was disqualified as Lok Sabha member from Wayanad in Kerala on March 24 after a Surat court sentenced him a day earlier to two years in jail in a 2019 defamation case connected to the "Modi surname" remark.

The Supreme Court, on August 4, stayed the conviction, paving the way for Gandhi's reinstatement as LS MP.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification announcing that his disqualification has been revoked and his membership restored.

