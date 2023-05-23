Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 23 (ANI): A Gujarat Court issued fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on June 7 in a case related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree.

The counsel of the petitioner, advocate Amit Nayak said that the Metropolitan Magistrates' Court, Ahmedabad has summoned both Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh.

"On April 15, the Court had asked both accused (Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh) to be present before the court. Today was fixed as the date of the hearing. But it seems there was not much clarity in the summons, so the judge has ordered that fresh summons and complaint copies be issued to both accused. The next date of hearing is June 7," Nayak told reporters here.

Earlier on March 31, Gujarat High Court had set aside the Chief Information Commission (CIC) order and ruled that the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) need not furnish the degree and postgraduate degree certificates of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The High Court also imposed costs of Rs 25,000 on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who had sought details of the certificate of the Prime Minister's degree.

Reacting over this, the Delhi CM slammed BJP and said that Prime Minister should put his college degrees in the public domain.

"Does not the country even have the right to know how much their PM has studied? He vehemently opposed showing off his degree in the court. Why? And those who demand to see their degree will be fined? What is this happening? Illiterate or less educated PM is very dangerous for the country," he said in the tweet. (ANI)

