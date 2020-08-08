Ahmedabad, Aug 8 (PTI) Gujarat's COVID-19 tally mounted to 69,986 on Saturday with addition of 1,101 new patients, state health department said.

With 23 fatalities, the overall toll in the state rose to 2,629.

A total of 1,135 patients were discharged in the day, taking the count of recoveries to 52,827, the department said.

A total of 26,272 samples were tested in the last 24 hours in the state, it said, adding that the average rate of conducting tests in the state now stands at 404.18 tests per day per million, it said.

9,56,645 samples have been tested so far in the state, it added.

