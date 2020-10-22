Ahmedabad, Oct 22 (PTI) The coronavirus infection tally in Gujarat mounted to 1,64,121 on Thursday after 1,136 people tested positive, the state health department said.

The death toll due to the virus went up to 3,670 as seven more persons succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, it said in a release.

A total of 1,201 patients also recovered during this period, the department said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,64,121, new cases 1,136, death toll 3,670, discharged 1,46,308, active cases 14,143 and people tested so far 55,85,445.

