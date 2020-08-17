Ahmedabad, Aug 17 (PTI)Gujarat's COVID-19 count rose by 1,033 new cases to 79,816 on Monday, the state health department said.

The number of fatalities increased by 15 to 2,802, it said.

Also Read | Nithyananda, Fugitive ‘Godman’, Sets Up Reserve Bank of Kailasa, to Release Currency on Ganesh Chaturthi.

With 1,083 patients being discharged in the day, the number of recoveries climbed to 62,579 in the state, the department said.

The case recovery rate of the state now stands at 78.40 per cent, it said.

Also Read | Pakistan Naval Captain, Who Was Rescued by Indian Coast Guard, to Travel Back via Attari-Wagah Border.

A total 45,540 tests were conducted for COVID-19 across the state in the last 24 hours, which comes at the rate of 700.61 tests per day per million, it said.

Gujarat tested 13,58,364 samples so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)