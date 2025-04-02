Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], April 2 (ANI): The Dahej Petroleum, Chemicals, and Petrochemical Investment Region (PCPIR) in Gujarat is anticipated to benefit from significant improvements in road connectivity in the forthcoming days. This enhancement will facilitate increased accessibility and operational efficiency within the region, according to a release.

This will improve vehicle movement and ensure greater ease of transportation for investors.

During his recent visit to Bharuch, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel conducted a comprehensive review of the advanced road infrastructure projects being undertaken on the Bharuch-Dahej road by the Gujarat State Road Development Corporation Limited (GSRDC).

The release stated that a 3.40 km long, six-lane elevated corridor from Bholav Junction to Shravan Junction on the Bharuch-Dahej road is being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs440 crore. Furthermore, a 38.50 km access-controlled expressway from Manubar Junction to Dahej is under construction at an estimated cost of Rs972 crore.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel reviewed the progress of these projects, covering a total of 41.90 km, with an estimated cost of Rs1,412 crore and gathered details.

Notably, Dahej PCPIR is among the four PCPIRs in India. Covering 453 sq. km, this industrial zone serves as a major hub, drawing local workers, prominent investors, and nearby villagers. The Dahej-Bharuch road plays a crucial role in connecting them to Bharuch, ensuring seamless transportation.

Additionally, this road serves as a key link between the Dahej PCPIR industrial area, Dahej Port, and the Ahmedabad- Mumbai main route, accommodating heavy vehicular traffic.

Traffic congestion at four junctions on the Bharuch-Dahej road causes significant delays for commuters, industrial investors, and workers travelling between Bharuch and Dahej.

Guided by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the state government has accelerated the development of the Bharuch-Dahej road by converting the Bholav Junction to Shravan Junction stretch into a six-lane elevated corridor as a long-term solution to this issue.

Furthermore, the construction of the 38.50 km access-controlled expressway from Manubar Junction to Dahej on the Bharuch-Dahej road is advancing at a steady pace.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister M K Das, Advisor S S Rathore, and Roads & Buildings Secretary Prabhat Patelia, held a meeting with senior engineers from the Roads & Buildings Department to review the progress of these projects. While providing detailed insights on these two projects to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Secretary Shri Patelia stated that the under-construction elevated corridor spans 3.4 km in length and is 29 meters wide. Service roads, each at least 7 meters wide, run along both sides of this road.

The presentation to the CM highlighted that the construction of the elevated corridor will divert approximately 60,000 vehicles travelling between Bharuch and Dahej away from commercial traffic and urban areas, enabling faster travel while also conserving fuel. With 50% of the corridor's construction completed, the remaining work is advancing according to a strategic plan, aiming for completion by March 31, 2026.

The access-controlled expressway from Manubar Junction to Dahej on the Bharuch-Dahej road is set to be fully completed by December 2026. The Chief Minister was briefed regarding the details of ongoing projects.

This 38.50 km long, four-lane access-controlled expressway includes 7 flyovers and 15 underpasses, which will enhance ease of transportation for approximately 15 lakh people across 15 villages in Bharuch and Dahej, including the Dahej industrial area.

During the review meeting, Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel provided guidelines to ensure both quality and timely execution throughout the project. Officials from the Bharuch district administration also attended the review meeting, providing valuable insights. (ANI)

