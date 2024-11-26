Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], November 26 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Old Secretariat building in Gujarat's Gandhinagar on Tuesday, fire department officials said.

Fire Officer Mahesh Modh said that no casualties have been reported so far.

"As soon as we received a call of a fire in the Old Secretariat building, we came here. There was a lot of smoke so two fire tenders reached the spot. We had to break the window glasses of the office here," officer Modh said.

"No casualty was reported," he added.

Efforts to douse the blaze was underway at the time of filing this report.

The cause of the fire and the extent of damage caused is yet to be ascertained, the officials said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

