Banaskantha (Gujarat) [India], April 1 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a firecracker godown in the Deesa area of Gujarat's Banaskantha district on Tuesday.

The entire structure of the firecracker godown fell apart after the blaze erupted.

Visuals show people clearing out the debris from the area after the fire was controlled.

No casualties or injuries have been reported from the incident as yet.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

