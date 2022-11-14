Bhuj, Nov 14 (PTI) Five persons comprising two married couples and a teen girl drowned on Monday in the Narmada canal in Gujarat's Kutch district, a police official said.

The incident took place near Gundala village under Pragpur police station limits at 7pm, he said.

"The bodies of the two women, the 15-year-old girl and two men have been fished out. Further details are awaited," the Pragpar police station official said.

