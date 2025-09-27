Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], September 27 (ANI): A woman is revered as the embodiment of power, and during Navratri, the worship of Shakti holds profound significance.

In today's era, women have reached remarkable heights across diverse fields through their talent and determination. The Government of Gujarat has consistently supported the youth in realising their aspirations, with special emphasis on empowering women, by introducing and implementing various progressive schemes.

Also Read | Bank Holidays in October 2025: From Gandhi Jayanti to Durga Puja and Diwali, Banks To Remain Closed for More Than 15 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Among these, a notable initiative of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, dedicated to the holistic development of Scheduled Castes, is the Loan Assistance Scheme for Scheduled Caste Students for Commercial Pilot Training. Through this scheme, Vidhi Parmar from Ahmedabad district has successfully turned her childhood dream of becoming a pilot into reality.

From a young age, Vidhi Harshad Parmar dreamt of soaring high in the open skies, and today she has realised that dream by becoming a commercial pilot. This remarkable achievement is the result of her hard work, perseverance, and her family's unwavering support, further strengthened by the vital assistance provided through the Commercial Pilot Licence/Training Loan Scheme for the Scheduled Caste

Also Read | Gurugram Road Accident: 5 Killed As Thar Crashes Into Divider on National Highway 48 in Haryana.

"Since childhood, I dreamt of becoming a pilot. It was then that I became aware of the Loan Assistance to Scheduled Castes Students for Commercial Pilot Training scheme, administered by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment of the Government of Gujarat. After applying for this scheme in 2023-24, I was granted a loan of ₹25 lakhs to pursue Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL) training at a flight school in Miami, USA. With the help of this loan, I was able to fulfil my dream of becoming a commercial pilot. Currently, I am serving as a Ground Instructor and earning a monthly income of ₹40,000. With the support of this scheme, not only have I fulfilled my dream, but I am also able to extend financial support to my family. For this, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Gujarat," she said

Under this scheme, a loan amount of up to ₹25 lakhs is provided at an annual interest rate of 4%. To be eligible for this scheme, a Scheduled Caste student must have passed Class 10/12 or an equivalent examination. The training institute in India or abroad, where the candidate seeks admission, determines the admission conditions, and the trainee must possess all the necessary certificates required for training. The trainee is also required to present the estimated cost of training as provided by the respective institution. In India, the amount covers tuition fees and other related expenses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently promoted the inclusion of women across various fields, including social, educational, political, sports, agricultural, and others. He has envisioned women's empowerment as a cornerstone of the Viksit Bharat @ 2047 vision. Guided by this vision, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel remains committed to fostering the holistic development and empowerment of women in Gujarat. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)