Ahmedabad, Aug 14 (PTI) The Gujarat government has urged slaughterhouses to remain closed in cities and towns during the Jain festival of Paryushan beginning September 3.

Every year, abattoirs are asked to not kill animals during the nine-day Paryushan festival.

"People of Gujarat will celebrate Paryushan festival from September 3 to 10. In view of this, the state government has urged all slaughterhouses located in municipalities and municipal corporation areas to remain shut," an official statement said.

Paryushan is the most important annual holy event for Jains marked by fasting, prayer and meditation.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani belongs to the Jain community.

