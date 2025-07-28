Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 28 (ANI): To mark the glorious 75 years of formation of Gujarat in the year 2035, the state government has announced a national-level logo design competition through the MyGov India platform.

The competition invites creative and meaningful logo designs that capture Gujarat's inspiring 75-year journey; its economic leadership, technological advancements, cultural richness, and people-centric governance, said the release.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel e-launched the nomination process for this national competition. Entries can be submitted between July 28 and August 14 at: https://www.mygov.in/task/gujarat75-years-logo-competition. The CM will present a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh to the winner and award certificates to the top five participants.

With the theme 'Gujarat@75: Vibrant Heritage, Visionary Future', the competition invites citizens to create a symbol that captures the state's dynamic progress and rich cultural legacy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The initiative invites public participation in designing a logo that captures Gujarat's 75-year journey, reflecting its heritage and future vision. The winning design will represent a collective celebration of Gujarat@75.

At the e-launch, Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Chief Advisor Dr. Hasmukh Adhia, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister M.K. Das, Advisor S.S. Rathore, Additional Principal Secretary Avantika Singh and Secretary Dr. Vikrant Pandey were present, along with other senior officials. (ANI)

