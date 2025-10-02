Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 2 (ANI): Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi performed Shastra Pooja (weapon worship) on the occasion of Vijayadashami on Thursday. He stated that the ritual is being observed in all units of the Gujarat Police, in accordance with traditional practices.

Speaking to reporters, Harsh Sanghvi said, "Heartiest greetings to all of you on the occasion of Dussehra, which is celebrated as a symbol of the victory of Dharma over Adharma. Bowing at the feet of Lord Ram, I pray that the wishes of all the citizens of the state are fulfilled. Today, there is a tradition of Shastra Puja in all the units of the Gujarat Police. Today, following the same tradition, we have performed Shastra Puja."

Earlier, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel performed the traditional Shastra Poojan on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami at his residence along with his police and security personnel, the Chief Minister's office said in a press release.

Through this Shastra Poojan, the Chief Minister emphasised the age-old tradition in Indian Sanatan culture of revering weapons and scriptures.

Extending his greetings to the security personnel on Vijayadashami, he stated that the festival symbolises the triumph of divine power over demonic forces and serves as an occasion to overcome destructive elements in society.

CM further highlighted with examples reflecting the principles of duty that security personnel must remain committed to safeguarding the nation, the state, and society.

The Shastra Poojan was attended by the Chief Minister's Security Superintendent of Police, Tejas Patel, who oversees the Chief Minister's security, Deputy Superintendents, Police Inspectors, PSIs, and commandos.

This festival of Vijayadashami is a celebration of the triumph of divine power over demonic forces. He conveyed his wishes for Vijayadashami, stating that this festival also signifies victory over the inner enemies and negative energies residing within human beings.

The Chief Minister expressed the hope that this Vijayadashami festival, which follows the Navratri celebrations devoted to the worship of Shakti, will become a symbol of goodwill, harmony, cordiality, mutual love, and brotherhood in society, promoting the principle of "progress for all," while eradicating all oppressive forces. (ANI)

