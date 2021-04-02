Dahod, Apr 2 (PTI) A leopard was rescued on Friday after it fell into a well without a parapet wall in Dhanpur taluka of Gujarat's Dahod district, said forest department officials.

The incident took place in Boghwada village and the big cat may have fallen into the well last night while looking for prey, they added.

The forest department was alerted in the morning by Galabhai Maganbhai, the owner of the land on which the well is situated, and a successful rescue operation was carried out, they said.

The leopard ran into the forest immediately after the rescue operation.

