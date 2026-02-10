Junagadh (Gujarat) [India], February 10 (ANI): The world-famous Mahashivratri Fair is traditionally held at the foothills of the sacred Bhavnath Girnar in Junagadh, symbolising a unique confluence of devotion, culture, and nature in the divine presence of Lord Shiva. This year, the five-day Mahashivratri Fair will formally commence tomorrow, February 11, with the ceremonial flag hoisting at the Bhavnath Temple. To ensure a smooth and convenient experience for devotees, comprehensive arrangements and essential facilities have been put in place by the Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board and the local administration, under the guidance of Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi.

To showcase the spiritual and cultural heritage of Junagadh's renowned Mahashivratri Fair, a grand 'Damru Yatra' has been organised for the first time this year, in which the Deputy Chief Minister will also participate. In a historic first, girls from all sections of society will ceremonially welcome the saints while carrying Kalash. The grand Damru Yatra will commence on the opening day of the fair, February 11, at 7:00 PM from the Bhavnath entrance gate, proceeding to the Bhavnath Temple along an approximately 400-metre route, creating a deeply devotional atmosphere. Following the conclusion of the Yatra, a grand 'Maha Aarti' has been beautifully arranged at the Bhavnath Temple.

Also Read | PF Balance: Know How To Check Pf Balance Using the UMANG App.

To ensure a comfortable overnight stay for devotees, the Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board has set up a massive German Dome with a capacity to accommodate 800-850 devotees. Spread across 2,000 square metres, the dome is equipped with 700 beds and 150 floor-bedding arrangements. Additionally, essential facilities, including round-the-clock housekeeping services, medical assistance, mobile charging points, and separate luggage racks, have been made available.

To effectively manage vehicles of citizens visiting the fair, large parking facilities have been arranged at 25 locations, including Uparkot, Panjrapole, and the Vagheshwari Temple. To ensure the safety and convenience of visitors, each parking area has been equipped with CCTV surveillance, drinking water facilities, and toilets.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Sthree Sakthi SS-506 Lottery Result of 10.02.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

To enhance the devotional ambience, the fair routes and temples will be transformed with thematic decorations, and the entire Bhavnath Fair area will be adorned with the theme of 'Lord Bholenath.' The Bhavnath Temple will be beautifully decorated with flowers, while attractive lighting will be installed along the entire 'Ravedi' route. Additionally, the Bhavnath Temple, Akhadas, Damodar Kund, and six main entrance gates will be illuminated with decorative lighting. Six specially created selfie points along the fair route are set to become major attractions for visitors. Furthermore, artistic paintings depicting Lord Shiva have been created across the fair premises. Decorative lighting and embellishments have also been completed along the road from Girnar Gate to the Bhavnath Temple.

A range of modern facilities has been put in place for the convenience of devotees and tourists in and around the Bhavnath area. As part of these arrangements, 140 water stations (parabs) have been set up to provide safe drinking water. For environmental conservation, ten bottle-crusher machines have been installed, while 28 medical service counters have been made operational to address any medical requirements. Furthermore, 118 temporary toilets and six mobile toilets have been established across the Bhavnath area, with separate facilities for men and women, supported by round-the-clock housekeeping services.

All parking locations will be equipped with floodlights, sanitation and cleaning services, drinking water facilities, and round-the-clock police security. A district-level parking committee has been constituted to oversee these arrangements. From the designated parking areas, devotees will proceed to Bhavnath via two main access points: Bhardavav and Girnar Gate. Additionally, the administration has arranged free transportation through 25 rickshaws to facilitate easy access for the Divyangs from the parking areas to the fair.

The local administration has made arrangements for cultural programmes, a light and sound show, and comprehensive barricading to ensure security. The main highlights of the fair will be the 'Shahi Ravedi' (Royal Procession) of sadhus and saints, followed by the 'Shahi Snan' (Royal Bath) at Mrugi Kund, to be held on the night of Mahashivratri.

Upholding the spirit of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' ( Guest is God), the State Government is prepared to welcome devotees and ensure that the Mahashivratri Fair becomes a 'Triveni Sangam',a harmonious confluence of devotion, strength, and comprehensive facilities. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)