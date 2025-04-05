Surat (Gujarat) [India], April 5 (ANI): Gujarat Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Saturday offered prayers at Maa Amba Devi Temple (Ambika Niketan Temple) in Surat on the occasion of the eighth day of Chaitra Navratri.

Speaking to ANI, Sanghavi stated that lakhs of devotees offer prayers at the Maa Amba ji temple in Surat during Navratri, especially on Ashtami and Navami.

He further stated that it was the temple where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj offered prayers when he came to Surat.

"During Navratri, especially on Ashtami and Navami, lakhs of devotees offer prayers at Maa Amba ji temple in Surat --a place where Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj offered prayers when he came to Surat. Today, I also got the opportunity to offer prayers to Maa Amba Devi," Sanghavi said.

Meanwhile, the morning Aarti was held at Chhatarpur's Shri Aadya Katyayani Shaktipith Mandir in the national capital on Maha Ashtami.

The morning Aarti was also performed at the Jhandewalan Temple in the national capital.

Large numbers of devotees gathered to offer prayers at Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple for Maha Ashtami Navratri.

According to Hindu mythology, the eighth day of Navratri is dedicated to Mahagauri who attained "Gaur Varna" by rigorous penance. The name 'Mahagauri' means the one extremely bright. She mounts on the ox.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is a Hindu festival celebrating Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, known collectively as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two--Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated, as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions.

The nine-day festival, also known as Ram Navratri, concludes on Ram Navami, which marks the birthday of Lord Ram. Throughout the festival, all nine days are devoted to honoring the nine incarnations of goddess 'Shakti.'

The festival is celebrated with great devotion across India, with rituals and prayers honouring the goddess in her various forms. (ANI)

