Bhuj (Guj), Jan 27 (PTI) A minor fire broke out in a petrochemicals pipeline passing outside the premises of the import terminal of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) in Kandla Port area of Kutch district on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident, they said.

While the fire was doused within 10 minutes with the help of three fire tenders, its cause is being ascertained, Aseem Chakravarty, chief fire officer of Kandla Port fire station, said.

"Pipelines carrying petrochemicals pass from outside the premises of the IOCL terminal. At one point, the pipelines passes through a culvert close to the main road. Unidentified chemicals accumulated in the pit triggered the fire. Nobody was hurt in the incident," he said.

"We are not sure if the chemical accumulated in the pit leaked from the same pipeline. We have asked the forensic science experts to investigate," Chakravarty added.

